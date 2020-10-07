Love, law and society

“In the tug of war between the demands of the traditional conception of society and the rights of an individual to their identity and dignity, the Supreme Court has come down firmly in favour of the individual,” writes Saurabh Kirpal, a Delhi-based lawyer who has been practising at the apex court for over two decades now, and is also the editor of a new book titled Sex and the Supreme Court: How the Law is Upholding the Dignity of the Indian Citizen.

Mr Kirpal was part of the legal team that fought for the reading down of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in 2018. He has ...