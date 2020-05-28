Maharashtra's autumn of discontent

For a politics junkie, fly-on-the wall accounts of political crises are compulsive reading, no matter in what part of the globe the crisis might occur.

The midnight meetings, the notes passed under the table, the leaked e-mails, the chirp of tyres as people coming out of one meeting leave in a hurry, not wanting to be seen by another group, the whispered counsel by aides, the smoke-filled rooms, the ultimate stab in the back… ah ! intoxicating. This is why Kamlesh Sutar’s book on the 36-day drama in Maharashtra, that eventually led to the installation of Uddhav Thackeray ...