Manmade crisis in God's Own Country

Shekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary of the Kerala Disaster Management Authority, is an expert on landslides in the Western Ghats.

He has studied the works of several ancient and modern travellers who have explored the region, and claims that there is not a single mention of landslides. “The landslides... began in the 1960s,” he tells the author of the book under review. “It has more to do with human interference.” Viju B informs us that 13 of the 14 districts of Kerala are prone to landslides, which along with recent and regular flooding, has made God’s Own ...