Meet Waswo X Waswo and R Vijay, both perfectly ironic orientalist artists

Richard X Waswo – the artist most Indians know by his nom de plume, Waswo X Waswo – is an immersive orientalist at best, a subversive one at worst.

He is someone with a lively sense of humour (but also a temper), an American-Indian artist who often places himself mise-en-scène in works made in collaboration with his counterparts in Udaipur. Waswo’s journey from America to India was foretold. “I grew up a bit of an Anglophile just via reading a lot of British literature in my youth,” he tells me. “Some days I would wish I had been born in ...