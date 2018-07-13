Mobs of death

Murderous mobs are on the rampage. In Dhule, Maharashtra, a family of five was beaten to death; and before that, lynch mobs ran riot in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Bengal and Manipur.

Mere suspicion has been enough to get the crowds thirsting for blood, their fury fuelled by false news of child kidnappings, rape or perceived insults to religious affiliations. At the receiving end of such mindless violence is a group of outsiders — nomads, tourists, migrant labour and settlers from other regions. Fear of the Other stalks our lives as it did in ancient times and the mobs are just ...