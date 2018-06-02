Money power: From Sachin to Dhoni, here are India's richest cricketers

Sachin Tendulkar has a penchant for unique timepieces. M S Dhoni loves to stock his garage with superbikes (22 at last count), and Virat Kohli does the same with luxury cars. These are India’s richest cricketers.

Over the past decade, though, IPL has reduced the gap between niche and regular cricketers – in terms of pay and spending power, that is. Rohit Sharma, too, has a bevy of luxury cars, while Suresh Raina owns a personalised yellow Porsche matching the Chennai Super Kings’ jersey. They all also live in swanky, custom-designed bungalows. IPL’s riches ...