Much ado about democracy

How Democracy Ends David Runciman Profile Books 249 pages Rs 443 David Runciman, the author of How Democracy Ends, and a professor of politics at Cambridge University, starts his book by recounting the inauguration of Donald Trump’s presidency. “To borrow a phrase from philosophy, it looked like the reductio ad absurdum of democratic politics: any process that produces such a ridiculous conclusion must have gone seriously wrong somewhere along the way,” he states.

In other words, he says, “If Trump is the answer, we are no longer ...