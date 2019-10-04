New homes, new poems

A couple of years back when I had recently arrived in Delhi, I started being invited to read my poems at cafés and pubs. The person organising most of these events was Madhu, who had founded an organisation called Poetry Couture.

There were several other such organisations such as Bring Back the Poets (founded by Aditi Angiras) and Moonweavers (founded by Rati Agnihotri). The scene in the national capital was vibrant, and it seemed all of us were writing and reading or editing magazines. Of course, such an environment is not rare in a megapolis such as Delhi, and it nourished ...