Nikah Halala: A proxy scandal

Muslim society, writes Ziya Us Salam in Nikah Halala: Sleeping with a Stranger, is in a state of denial on nikah halala. Many in the community blame television channels for raking it up to garner TRPs, he says.

The book is an attempt “to take the lid off this legalized form of prostitution, encouraged under the garb of faith by men of religion,” the author writes. In the book, based on research of Islamic jurisprudence and his own investigations, Mr Salam argues that the practice is more widely prevalent than most people allow themselves to believe, and flourishes in ...