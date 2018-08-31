Not my Asia

I have never seen as many Asians at a movie theatre in the US as I did at the screening of Crazy Rich Asians in a leafy suburb in Philadelphia. “Why did it take Hollywood so long to make such a dumb guilty pleasure aimed at the Asian diaspora?” was what I asked myself while the audience was chuckling.

The first part of the hilarious trilogy written by Kevin Kwan is about a Chinese American, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who teaches economics at New York University, and what transpires when she realises her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), is from a family that is treated ...