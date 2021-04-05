On second thoughts

When accused of changing his mind often, the economist John Maynard Keynes famously said: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, Sir?” The world around us is changing more rapidly than ever before.

Alas, our mental models about how it works don’t keep pace, creating a disconnect between our beliefs and the reality out there. Such a disconnect can, at times, prove ruinously expensive. In this book, Adam Grant, an organisational psychologist at Wharton, dwells upon why all of us need to become better at updating our views and how we can acquire the ...