JUST IN
Reflections on life and success, without flashy mantras
High life in the death zone of the forgotten guardians of Everest
Why the Congress party fails
The global might of the tiny chip
Ideas for good governance
The anatomy of Islamophobia
The journey to authentic leadership
A biography of SARS-CoV-2
Behind the good wife
Valley of Words Book Awards: 'Tagore & Gandhi' wins in English non-fiction
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » Books
'Brand Aamir' in the soup over ad controversy. Can he bounce back?
Business Standard

On the right side of 'Herstory'

Women are largely invisible in the business landscape. Shaili Chopra's book, featuring their stories of entrepreneurship, shines a light on their role in society and brings them out of the shadows

Topics
India's business leaders | BOOK REVIEW | Literature

Veenu Sandhu 

On the right side of 'Herstory'
Sisterhood Economy: Of, By, For Wo(men)

Sisterhood Economy: Of, By, For Wo(men)

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India's business leaders

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.