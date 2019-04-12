'Other' choices

Come elections and binaries flourish. Enemy lines are sharply drawn and communities split down the middle over political allegiances. The gods are invoked, religion unmasks its ugliest face and there is a collective baying for the enemies’ blood.

Good is us and evil is the Other. It is interesting to see how even present-day election narratives draw upon mythic themes of the ancient world. Even as politicians promise change, they seem to be doing so with their faces turned backwards, dipping into primal belief systems that were shaped by a completely different context. One of ...