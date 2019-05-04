Out-of-the-box beats: Dancing to the varied tunes of indie music

Last month, I left work earlier than usual on a Friday to dance my socks off. And before I left, I made a show of it, announcing to my colleagues what they were missing out on.

I had signed up for a three-day dance and music festival called Boxout Weekender to dance to the beats of independent musicians in India and of course, unwind. For Rs 700 (early-bird discount), I had managed to get a pass for two nights and an entire day of music, good food and drinks. The Weekender was a celebration to mark two years of boxout.fm, an online community-run radio station that focuses on alternative ...