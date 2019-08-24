Packing a punch: A 27-year-old is empowering women by teaching martial arts

It’s around 9:00 pm in Delhi and you’re waiting for your cab on the side of the road. You share the cab details with family/friends. You notice two men on a bike coming towards you. Staring at your phone, you secretly hope they wouldn’t notice you and move on.

But, they don’t. They slow down; look at you, pass comments and eve-tease, while you helplessly wait for it to pass because you don’t want to provoke them. This is a scenario most women all over the world, especially in India, face on a daily basis -- the problem of eve-teasing and molestation. But ...