Pakistan's military-democracy complex

Pakistan: At the Helm Tilak Devasher Harper Collins 344 pages; Rs 499 Later this month, former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan will be sworn in Pakistan’s prime minister. What kind of leader will he be? More than almost anyone who has led Pakistan since independence — civilian or military — he is an unknown quantity.

If there is a template of how not to rule Pakistan, Tilak Devasher’s latest book would offer him a useful guide. The book profiles the men (and woman) who ruled Pakistan for the past 70 years. The author, a former ...