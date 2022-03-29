Power, upfront and personal

Those of us who were old enough to be able to read newspapers in the 1970s and 1980s are lucky. It was an era in Indian journalism that was unique: Vigorous, strong, unwavering, and lustily celebrating liberal democracy. At a time when India was Indira and Indira was India, almost all journalists saw themselves as urban Naxals: Hell, they revelled in the description.

The leader of the pack was Arun Shourie, who steered The Indian Express over two stints in various capacities. This book is about those years. It is about journalism and Mr Shourie’s place in it. It is about the ...