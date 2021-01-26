'Pranabda' as president

Autobiographies are fascinating because, for the most part, they tell the truth, not just about the lives of individuals but also the circumstances in which they lived, the choices they made and the events they witnessed. Pranab Mukherjee held many important positions in government and the latest tranche of his autobiography, which was published after his death, makes for compelling reading.

We do know from other sources that the late President would not have said no to a second term. And hearing the paeans of praise for his statesman-like qualities from everyone in the Bharatiya ...