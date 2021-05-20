'Presence' perfect

The quality of “being present” is a difficult proposition for many of us. It is common in our daily lives to mentally drift off from the here and now.

Residual negative energy following a domestic argument could linger in the office, for example, or thoughts as mundane as paying a pending electricity bill could creep in during an important meeting; worse yet, you may end up answering frantic office calls or worrying about a presentation instead of soaking in the enjoyment of a get-together or a long-awaited holiday. Those of us who think we are “being present” in ...