Rebalancing nature

At a time when global leaders are denying climate change even as the world reels under the impact of extreme weather phenomena and gloomy predictions that 30-50 per cent of all species today might be extinct by mid-century, the blurb of Bahar Dutt’s Rewilding: India’s Experiments with Saving Nature , promises that rare commodity — hope for the planet.

The award-winning environment journalist has travelled across the country to see dugongs, olive ridley turtles, pygmy hogs and other endangered creatures to assess the efficacy of the efforts to conserve, protect and rewild ...