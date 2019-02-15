'Reclaiming the Republic' aims for a stronger democracy in India

In the usual flurry of campaigns and promises before the 2019 general election, an unprecedented civil society initiative was announced on February 5.

Chaired by former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A P Shah and spearheaded by lawyers, activists, journalists, bureaucrats and more, Reclaiming the Republic lists 19 issues that need immediate and urgent action, from strengthening laws on transparency and accountability to creating better ones to safeguard the environment. “These are the fundamental issues political parties should be thinking about as they prepare their own ...