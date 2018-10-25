Rockstar Rahman

Notes of a Dream The authorized biography of A R Rahman Krishna Trilok Penguin Viking 344 pages; Rs 599 Did you know that A R Rahman is making three movies? He has co-written and is producing Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy’s 99 Songs, an elaborate Hindi musical. Le Musk is a virtual reality English film that he has written and directed.

And One Heart, a live concert film, is already on Netflix. Did you know that he is also setting up a 50,000 square km film studio several miles north of Chennai? Or, that in 2008 he set up the KM College of Music and Technology in ...