Rules to judge leaders by

Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer are well-established management writers, and this book has been published by HBR Press. So the credentials of the book are gold standard. The subject being what the title states, the book recommends itself as a must-read for leaders.

So go ahead and read it. As you read the book, however, you might ask yourself, “What is so special about this advice or insight?” Welcome to the leadership literature club. As a general rule, meaningful leadership messages appear obvious in print. Yet, many leaders miss these lessons, so such books continue being ...