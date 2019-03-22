Run-up to voting day

Voting day will soon be upon us. I have been reflecting on it and thought I should share a few things that occur on the subject. The first thing is that voting has become easy for us Indians. I have zero engagement with the state before the date of voting.

I go online to see whether the Election Commission still has me registered, and I take down the sequence number that has been allotted to me. I handwrite my own chit, instead of stopping outside the voting area to take it from one of the party desks. And I step straight into the polling booth. For some reason, the booth that I ...