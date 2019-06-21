Running in the family

In recent years, I’ve come to realise that my fondness for certain things in life — sport, beer and writing (specifically, my somewhat liberal use of superlatives) — has been inherited from my maternal grandfather. Naana is 83 now, but for as long as I can remember, he has spent his time sat in front of the TV copiously consuming sport.

Obscurity is no barrier here: he relishes a game between two Bundesliga teams you’ve probably never heard of as much as, say, a Grand Slam final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Such events are often accompanied by beer, ...