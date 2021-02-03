Say Cheese

Gruyere, Gouda, Parmesan, Cheddar. Pronouncing the names is a tongue twister so now they have their own "pet names" for each one.

Each has a distinctly odd smell and all the four women scrunch up their noses as they try to describe these somehow. And to say, the final product they are creating and packaging tastes "peculiar" is putting it mildly: they've never tasted anything even remotely similar or as "ajeeb" before. For Hira, Deepa, Hansi and Neema, four young local hill women who have learnt the art of cheese making and are employed for the first ...