Shades of political violence

Kannur Inside India’s Bloodiest Revenge Politics Ullekh N P Penguin Random House 232 pages; Rs 499 The story of Kannur in the Malabar district of Kerala raises some basic questions about the reality of Indian democracy, where politics of ballot and universal adult franchise comfortably co-exist with the politics of violence and murder.

Of course, political violence has been the leitmotif of Kerala’s politics since the 1960s. The author, a journalist and political commentator, conducts interviews and field studies and adds his experiences to demonstrate how ...