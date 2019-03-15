Signal to message ratio

The landscape of urban modernity, or the world that our grandparents grew up in, is defined by the volume and density of verbal and pictorial communication. Entire industries centre on it: news, marketing and advertising and much of design.

Yet a vast amount of communication may well be entirely wasted, or at least measured with the wrong scales. We see something akin to an arms race in which advertisers, for example, build ever better arsenals to penetrate the defences of audiences, who neutralise messages by knowing more and more and believing less and less. The Deep Design of the ...