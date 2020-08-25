Society, science & technology

This is an unusual book because of the subject matter it tackles. Pankaj Sekhsaria’s Nanoscale is based on his research in the relatively new field of Science and Technology Studies (STS), which looks at the association and interdependence of society, science and technological systems.

According to Harvard University, STS came into its own as a formal academic field in the inter-war period and the early days of the Cold War, though one would assume that it would have been a matter of interest informally even earlier. The book focuses on how society influences or ...