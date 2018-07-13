'Soorma' review: Diljit Dosanjh makes this heart-winning biopic even better

Over the years, Sandeep Singh has claimed many creditable victories. And his insistence on Diljit Dosanjh playing him, instead of — in his own words — “the Khans or Kumars”, is definitely one of them.

Without Dosanjh, who is exceptionally real and wonderfully charming, chances are that Soorma would’ve probably failed to immerse and shock the way it eventually does. Indian hockey has been strangely unfortunate when it comes to drag flickers. In 2003, Jugraj Singh, a world-class talent, met with a car accident that ruined his career just as it was about ...