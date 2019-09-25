Splitting hairs over racism

It’s commonplace to hear people deny they are racist, adding by way of proof that some of their best friends are non-white, or that their opposition to racism is well known. “Moi? Racist? Nonsense”.

But is being “non-racist” the same thing as being “anti-racist”? “NO!”, screams the author of this book arguing that not only are they not the same thing but such protests and denials are in fact a “mask” to conceal covert racism. “Denial is the heartbeat of racism, beating across ideologies, races, and ...