Sri Lanka enthralls with superb roads, friendly people and gorgeous food

Days after I returned from my trip to Sri Lanka last month, Lonely Planet named the country its top destination for 2019. I wasn’t surprised.

Whether your idea of a holiday is to be a beach bum or a culture freak or to have your fill of nature, wildlife and adventure sport, this island country has it all. Add to that superb roads, tourist-friendly people and gorgeous food, and you really want to check in and never leave. After spending a night in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s leafy capital, we headed out for the Central Province where the old cultural heart of the country lies. ...