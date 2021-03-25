Supreme Court as change agent

Among the major organs of state —- the legislature, the executive, sometimes the press, and the judiciary — the latter is usually considered the last word on governance.

The preponderant impact and reach of the judiciary, particularly of the Supreme Court of India, is evident from some of its recent verdicts. Starting from the recent rulings on sedition, in which it held that “the expression of a view which is a dissent from a decision taken by the Central Government itself cannot be said to be sedition…”; to calling for tightening the norms for over-the-top ...