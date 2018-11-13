Taking stock of Sebi

A Game Changer’s Memoir G N Bajpai Portfolio Penguin 347 pages;Rs 599 Today the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is held in reasonably high esteem. Its recent reforms are widely credited with having galvanised the large-scale participation of retail investors in mutual funds.

But things were not always so hunky-dory. When the author, then serving as chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, was asked to take over as Sebi chairman, its prestige had taken a severe battering in the wake of a stock-manipulation scam, locally known as the Ketan ...