'Talk to Me' explains a paradigm shift in the way we consume information

If you have ever experienced the half-British-half-desi-accented voice on Google Maps and wondered how she can speak to you so knowledgeably about every back-lane in the town in India in which you live, you are already on the path to reading this book.

More so if you are tech-enthused and already are experimenting with gadgets like Google Home and Amazon Echo to which you can speak and give directions. James Vlahos, an American journalist and a frequent contributor to the New York Times Magazine, Wired, Popular Science, GQ and others, says that these are not mere cute gadgets for you ...