Teachable moments from a schoolgirl

Greta’s Story: The Schoolgirl Who Went On Strike To Save The Planet Author: Valentina Camerini (Translated by Moreno Giovannoni) Publisher: OUP “Adults keep saying that they must give young people hope.

I don’t want hope, I want you to panic, to take action. I want you to behave as if you were in the middle of a crisis, because that’s what it is.” These words sound like they come from students thronging the streets of India with marches protesting the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act but they were spoken by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate ...