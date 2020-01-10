Technology and government

Midnight's Machines: A Political History of Technology in India Author: Arun Mohan Sukumar Publisher: Penguin Price: Rs 599 Pages: 272 India is considering a transition to the next generation 5G telecom technology. Chinese telecom giant Huawei is the world’s leading provider of 5G technology, far superior and cheaper than its rivals.

But the United States has alleged that Huawei is a Chinese government-controlled company in disguise and China indulges in unlawful surveillance and spying of people using Huawei’s data. It has banned Huawei. Canada, ...