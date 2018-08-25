Testing India's talent

I must confess I have really been enjoying the cricket series in England. The first thing is that it is happening at the right time of the day. One can return from work and still see the most part of the day’s play. And one can do it in the best way possible, over a drink or two.

This particular series to me has been riveting also because it has brought the bowler back into what has been turned into a batsman’s game. England losing its entire side in just one session is an example of that. The rules over the years have been very unfair to the bowler. The one bouncer ...