The Black Lives Matter protests and the swift change they are triggering

George Floyd was killed by a policeman’s knee to his neck in Minneapolis on May 25. That was 17 days ago. Yesterday, a friend in the United Kingdom shared a note from her friend in Guyana that summarised what had happened since.

After the first 10 days of sustained protests: Minneapolis banned the use of choke holds. Its city council voted to defund and disband the entire existing police force and fund community investment and safety measures. Dallas adopted a “duty to intervene” rule that requires officers to stop other policemen who are engaging in ...