The challenge of counsel

OF COUNSEL The Challenges Of The Modi-Jaitley Economy Arvind Subramanian Penguin Viking 347 pages; Rs 489 Don’t judge a book by its cover, it is said. But the cover photo of Arvind Subramanian’s latest book may well impress you.

There they are, the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) with his boss, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, standing in front of North Block seemingly deep in discussion on grave matters of national and global importance. The depth and breadth of the content of the book is impressive too -- the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the twin ...