The crowdsourcing route to a fascinating documentation of familial memories

As a child, my favourite event of the day was the power cut. That’s when the family would set aside its chores and gather onto the terrace with bowls of dal moth. All eyes would turn to the storyteller, my grandfather.

Grey clouds would turn into armies of dragons, in his telling, and trees in the distance would transform into looming ogres. My favourite was the one about a super-girl — my namesake — who was aided by gods and goddesses. She vanquished evil, helped those in need, talked to animals, climbed mountains, walked through forests — and even did well in ...