The daunting task of translating sacred texts four times Mahabharata's size

Bibek Debroy’s English translation of the Bhagavata Purana, from the original Sanskrit text, marks the start of yet another odyssey for the author.

Having already translated the Bhagavad Gita, the Mahabharata, Harivamsha and Valmiki’s Ramayana — Debroy had already secured for himself the unique position of having rendered all these Sanskrit texts into English in an easily accessible format — and all by himself. But his next venture — more ambitious and daunting than the previous ones — is to translate all the 18 Puranas, which, as Debroy points out, ...