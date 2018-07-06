The Dawn of Eurasia presents a picture of shifting balance in world order

Bruno Macaes is an academic, the former Portuguese Minister for European Affairs, an elegant travel writer and, above all, one who reflects deeply on the churn in contemporary world affairs.

Macaes’ initiative to explore the idea of “Eurasia” emerged from his sense that the dividing line between Europe and Asia, in place for some centuries, was blurring and that the two were now part of the same political and economic system, Eurasia. Macaes decided to test this impression with a six-month tour across the Eurasian landmass, which took him to Russia, China, Turkey ...