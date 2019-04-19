The day at the booth

It was voting day here in Bengaluru and so the wife, the mongrel Bagha and I drove to the polling booth down the road. The place was a school on Bore Bank Road, a narrow lane that adjoins the railway tracks.

There were cars and bikes parked all around the school’s gate and so I had to stop the car a short distance away. I left a window down for Bagha to gawk at the world (I thought briefly of taking him along and putting on my sunglasses, pretending he was a guide dog, but then thought better of it). At the booth, there was a long queue, long by my standards at least, about seven ...