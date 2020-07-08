The evolution of 'Homo Puppy'

Here’s a book that argues that we humans, deep down, are actually pretty decent beings. The timing couldn’t have been more bizarre — it was released in the middle of a global pandemic that has resulted in humanitarian crises, widespread protests in the US against systemic racism, the omnipresent threat of new consequences of climate change and border conflicts back home.

Written by Dutch historian Rutger Bregman, Humankind argues that we’ve been trained to be more biased towards the innate “evil” character in humans. He reasons that the ...