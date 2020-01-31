The evolution of the BJP

This book is a calm, unhurried and adjective-free narration of how and why an ideological alternative to the Left, represented by the Congress since 1937, has evolved in India. That’s what’s good about it.

What’s bad is that Shantanu Gupta fails to explain when the flag bearer of that alternative, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), grown child of the Jana Sangh, turned left itself. Truth be told, today’s BJP is almost exactly like the Congress of the 1970s except in the matter of how to treat India’s 200 million Muslims. Mr Gupta starts at the beginning but ...