The exciting, multifaceted Ram

Full of gusto and facts. Excitable. Unable to stand still. These were my immediate impressions of Ramachandra Guha (Ram) when I first saw him at a Hindu-Stephen’s cricket match where he was leading the Mission College cheerleaders.

I was studying at the Delhi School of Economics and Ram was probably in his final year at St. Stephen’s. Thereafter, we cursorily kept in touch as Ram moved to Delhi School, then to IIM Calcutta for his PhD and then to various universities and institutes abroad as well as in India. He returned to my consciousness with a bang in 1989 when Oxford ...