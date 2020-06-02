The Flywheel of Jeff Bezos

The rise and rise of Jeff Bezos and Amazon over the past two decades has spawned multiple books, apart from a steady stream of articles. You cannot build a business that touches hundreds of millions of lives and thousands of companies and become the richest man on earth without attracting attention.

Two earlier books — One Click: Jeff Bezos and the Rise of Amazon.com by Richard L Brandt and The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon by Brad Stone had looked in detail at the building of the Amazon retail juggernaut. Now Bezonomics by Brian Dumaine, a ...