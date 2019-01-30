The globetrotting tax expert

Those in the economics and tax professions are familiar with Parthasarathi Shome’s numerous professional volumes on economic and fiscal policy, and tax policy and administration. Having held various senior positions in the Indian and UK governments and at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and having started out as an academic for several years, such writings are always anticipated from one of the most prolific authors in his profession.

The volume in question, however, stands apart. Despite the title, which is in line with Dr Shome’s usual manner of expressing ...