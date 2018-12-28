The good, the bad and the ugly

There were very few moments in 2018 when you could go “Aww”, at least as far as art is concerned. Which may not be a bad thing considering what the art world needs right now is stability.

Translated, that means consistency in the quality of art being put out there by artists and galleries, well-curated exhibitions, a stabilising of prices, and an economy that has been steady (if not assuring). It was a cautious year in which no one took risks, but the market did better than most had hoped, and even ended on a positive note with an AstaGuru auction of moderns that, for the first ...